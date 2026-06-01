PSG outlast Arsenal in Champions League final as Enrique seals another title

In the end, the team that knows how to win had the final laugh over its rival, which is yet to get into that habit.

Paris Saint-Germain’s second Champions League triumph in as many years drove home the most basic thing in sport. Mentality and the ability to keep things simple always pay off. The 4-3 win in the tie-breaker at the Puskas Arena in Budapest — the final was locked at 1-1 after 120 minutes of action — not only gave PSG manager Luis Enrique his third Champions League trophy, but also cemented his position as one of the legendary managers in world football.

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“Legend? I’m not interested in that,” the 56-year-old Spaniard was dismissive about the tag in the post-match news conference.

Even when down by a fifth-minute goal from Arsenal forward Kai Havertz, PSG did not flinch. They kept probing the Arsenal defence, which had let in a meagre six goals before Saturday’s final, and the equaliser came through Ousmane Dembele’s penalty in the 64th minute.

The problem with an early goal in a big clash is that the team tends to go into a shell. England did it against Italy in Euro 2020 (played a year later) and suffered heartbreak. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal did something similar on Saturday. They became increasingly reactive and looked more interested in surviving than dictating. That allowed PSG to bounce back.

To Enrique’s credit, he has turned Portuguese international Vitinha into a world-class midfielder. During the days of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in Paris, Vitinha was just one of the players. But once Enrique came and transformed PSG into a well-oiled, united unit bereft of dressing-room egos, Vitinha was the one who benefited most. On Saturday, he provided a masterclass.

Saturday’s final was seen as a battle between two in-form midfielders — Declan Rice of Arsenal and Vitinha. For long periods, it was Vitinha who had the upper hand. What made his display exceptional was not spectacular dribbling or goals. It was his command of tempo. Arsenal wanted a physical, transition-heavy contest; Vitinha slowed it down, moved the ball into safer areas and ensured PSG remained patient.

Enrique has structured PSG’s midfield around Vitinha’s intelligence and he hardly fails. Saturday was no different. He constantly dropped between defenders during Arsenal’s press, then advanced higher when PSG established possession. “This is the most important game of the season, and everyone was ready to go. Finishing off the season like this is the ultimate dream, the back-to-back. Everyone’s so proud. This was well deserved,” the player of the final said in the post-match news conference.

Vitinha’s was the kind of performance that will not be seen in the highlights packages. But it was decisive. Now, Portugal coach Roberto Martinez will hope his ace midfielder carries the form to North America, where the World Cup begins in less than two weeks.

Arsenal’s lack of experience in big stages was glaring when it mattered the most. They were playing a Champions League final after 20 years, they have won the Premier League title after 22 years! For example, during the penalty shootout, Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, who was outstanding during regulation time, made a save against Nuno Mendes on PSG’s third penalty, to help the Gunners draw level in the shootout. Raya read it correctly that Mendes, a natural left-footer, would shoot on the goalkeeper’s left. Surprisingly, when Lucas Beraldo, also a left-footer, came for the fifth penalty, Raya dived to his right. Left-footers by instinct shoot on their right. In present-day football, only a few like Lionel Messi can shoot on both sides. In close contests, small margins could prove to be crucial. Hopefully, Arsenal, who, after years of ignominy, have now started to fire, will learn from this setback.

“If you want to reach another level, we’re going to have to show that ambition because we are more than capable of doing it, but it demands to be very, very ambitious, very fast and very smart,” Arteta was candid. “It’s small margins that will decide a game like this and when it’s penalties even more so,” captain Martin Odegaard said. “That’s the reality of football, and we have to deal with that.”

Two Arsenal players missed during the penalty shootout, Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhaes. Gabriel, who had a standout season for Arsenal, took the fifth penalty and fired it over the bar. The Brazilian was distraught but found his rival team’s captain and compatriot Marquinhos, to be the first to console him. As PSG players were celebrating, Arteta looked crestfallen.

As Arsenal’s Rice said: “The cruellest way to lose a final.”