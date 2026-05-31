Israeli army captures strategic castle in Lebanon in deepest incursion into country in 26 years

Israeli troops have captured a strategic mountain topped with a Crusader-built castle in southern Lebanon in their deepest incursion into the country in more than a quarter century.

The capture of Beaufort Castle near the city of Nabatiyeh came after days of intense fighting and airstrikes in nearby villages, where Israeli troops fought Hezbollah members in the rugged area.

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The capture of the castle marks a major gain for Israel since the latest Israel-Hezbollah war began in early March, and as the two countries that have been in a state of war since Israel was created in 1948 hold direct talks in Washington.

The Israeli army's Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee posted a photograph on X showing Israeli troops walking outside the castle. Israeli troops had held the castle for 18 years until they withdrew from Lebanon in 2000.