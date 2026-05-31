Iran's top negotiator Qalibaf: No US peace deal without tangible results

Iran will not accept any agreement ending its conflict with the US unless there is certainty that the Iranian people's rights are secured, top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said on Sunday according to state media.

"There is no trust in the enemy's words and promises. Our only criterion is to achieve tangible results before we fulfill our commitments in return," he added after taking an oath as the re-elected speaker of parliament alongside its presidium.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, President Donald Trump said the US and Iran are close to a "very good deal," but if Washington does not get what it wants, then it will “end it in a different way." Trump's remarks came during an interview to his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, which was telecast on Fox News.

Trump said the Iranians are "good negotiators," but argued that the United States now holds "all the cards" because Iran has been "militarily defeated." "But we're close to a very good deal. If we can make it, good. Otherwise we just start up with the Department of War as we call it," the US President said.

Meanwhile, Iran has restored gas production at three offshore platforms in the South Pars gas field that had been forced to halt output after Israeli attacks disrupted processing capacity at some onshore facilities, the chief executive of the Pars Oil and Gas Company told state media on Sunday.

Touraj Dehqani said the platforms had not been damaged. He said production from the three platforms was being routed to other processing plants in the region while repairs continue at damaged facilities, including the Phase 14 refinery.