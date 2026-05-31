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regular-article-logo Sunday, 31 May 2026

Suvendu Adhikari announces cabinet expansion, 35 ministers to take oath on Monday

The chief minister said governor RN Ravi will administer the oath at 11 am at the Lok Bhavan

PTI Published 31.05.26, 07:48 PM
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari File picture

Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that 35 ministers will be sworn in on Monday as part of the expansion of his cabinet.

Adhikari said Governor RN Ravi will administer the oath at 11 am at the Lok Bhavan.

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"Tomorrow, a full-fledged Council of Ministers of the nationalist government elected by the people of West Bengal will be constituted," he said in a social media post on Sunday evening.

"As part of the cabinet expansion, 35 ministers of the Government of West Bengal will take oath at Lok Bhavan at 11 am. Hon'ble Governor Shri RN Ravi will administer the oath of office to them at Lok Bhavan," he added.

Adhikari took oath as the chief minister on May 9 after the BJP swept the assembly elections, ending the 15-year rule of the TMC.

Along with Adhikari, four ministers took the oath that day. They were Agnimitra Paul, Nisith Pramanik, Ashok Kirtania and Kshudiram Tudu.

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