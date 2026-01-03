Players vent ire over ISL uncertainty, want Fifa to intervene 'to save Indian football'

Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan, along with a host of other footballers, have voiced their frustration as India’s No.1 league remains clouded by uncertainty.

In a video posted on social media on Friday evening, the players made a plea to Fifa “to do what it takes to save Indian football.” The one-minute 28-second video comes a day after 13 ISL clubs, in a letter to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), laid down five conditions to make the 2025-26 season feasible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlos Delgado, Hugo Boumous, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Amrinder Singh, Pritam Kotal, Miguel Zabaco, Rahul Bheke, and Wangjam Suresh Singh also featured in the video. “Players, coaching staff, owners, and support staff deserve clarity, protection and more importantly, a future,” said Chhetri.

“We are calling Fifa to step in and do what it takes to save Indian football. We hope this message gets (sic) to the power (sic) that are in Zurich (Fifa headquarters),” Hugo Boumous of Odisha FC said.

Chhetri, Gurpreet, Bheke and Suresh Singh are with Bengaluru FC, who suspended their first-team activities indefintely on December 31.

Delgado, Boumous, and Amrinder Singh are with Odisha FC, who have told the AIFF and the other ISL clubs that they would not be part of the truncated season if they had to bear any organisational costs.

Jhingan is with FC Goa, while Lallianzuala Chhangte dons the Mumbai City FC colours, who were in the news last week after City Football Group divested its shareholding in the club. Pritam Kotal is with Chennaiyin FC and Miguel Zabaco plays for NorthEast United FC.

“It’s January, and we should be part of your screens as part of a competitive football game in the India Super League. Instead, here we are driven by fear and desperation to say aloud something we all know,” the players said.

“But more importantly, here we are to make a plea because the Indian football governance is no longer able to fulfill its responsibilities. We are staring at permanent paralysis.

“This call is not political, not driven by confrontation, but by necessity. ...The truth is that we are facing a humanitarian, sporting, and economic crisis... We just want to play football. Please help us do it,” the players said.

This is not the first time ISL players voiced their worries on social media. In November, players had a virtual meeting with Kalyan Chaubey, where the AIFF president apprised them of the reasons behind the impasse.

Committee report

The AIFF’s committee, which held meetings with ISL clubs between December 22 and 29, submitted their report to the parent body on Friday.

Kerala Football Association president Navas Meeran, Goa Football Association chief Caitano Fernandes, and IFA secretary Anirban Datta were part of the committee.

The committee recommeded that the AIFF should bear the broadcoasting expenses and fees of the match officials.

It also mentioned that the participating clubs be asked to pay ₹1 crore each as participation fee for the 2025-26 league.

The commitee suggested a dialogue with the clubs to decide on the format.

If they do not agree, then the AIFF should exercise its authority and announce the dates and fixtures of the league.

The AIFF is expected to submit a dossier to the sports ministry on Saturday.