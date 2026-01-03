Hansi Flick plots January signing as Barcelona scramble to fix defensive woes

Coach Hansi Flick said Barcelona need to sign a defender in January to bolster their chances of success this season.

Barca have conceded 20 goals in 18 La Liga matches this season, more than any other team in the top seven, while they have also leaked 11 goals in their six games in the Champions League.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are not ready at the moment (to make a signing), but when you see the last line, maybe we need one more player," Flick said on Friday in a news conference when asked if he wanted to add any new players to the squad this month.

Barcelona play city rivals Espanyol on Saturday.

"We have to discuss it. It's not easy in the winter to get a player on this level. I have the confidence we are able to do something, but it has to make sense to do this transfer."

Barca have struggled defensively since Inigo Martinez's departure to Saudi Arabia, while they also lost Andreas Christensen in December to an ACL injury.

Flick backed Joan Garcia to overcome hostility during the derby — the goalkeeper’s first return since his summer transfer.