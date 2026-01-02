Guardiola feels 'lucky' at Manchester City after 'incredible' Maresca leaves Chelsea

Pep Guardiola said Chelsea's decision to part ways with an 'incredible' manager like Enzo Maresca makes him feel 'lucky' to be working at Manchester City, as his former assistant faces an uncertain future after leaving Stamford Bridge.

Maresca, who previously served as Guardiola's assistant at City in the 2022-23 season, departed Chelsea on New Year's Day following a poor run of form, prompting his former boss to reflect on the contrasting stability at the Etihad Stadium.

"Only I can say, from my point of view, Chelsea lose an incredible, incredible manager," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Sunday's match against the London side.

"Incredible person. But it's a decision from the hierarchy from Chelsea. Nothing to say."

When asked if he was surprised by the development, Guardiola was philosophical about football's unpredictable nature.

"In football? Nothing surprises," he said. "Only confirms how lucky I am. I was and I am, in the club where I am. My club is extraordinary."

'I have one more year'

Reports had emerged amid Maresca's exit that the Italian had held conversations with City this season about potentially taking Guardiola's place in the future, prompting questions about the Spaniard's own longevity at the club.

"You want to fire me?" Guardiola responded with a smile when asked about his tenure. "My salary is so high. I have one more year."

When pressed further about his future, Guardiola grew more animated: "Oh, my God! I have a contract. I've said a thousand million times. I know you are bored of me, 10 years here. I'm pretty sure of that! I will leave one day, I promise you.

"I have a contract, I'm happy, I want to fight with my team, the hierarchy respect me - that (was) proved last season when we didn't win one game in three months, they support me... I like to be here."

City being careful with Rodri

Although City lost ground in the title race with Thursday's 0-0 draw away at Sunderland to sit four points behind Arsenal, Guardiola saw a silver lining in the return of midfielder Rodri who came on as a halftime substitute.

The former Ballon d'Or winner has struggled with knee and hamstring injuries this season, with Guardiola saying they will be cautious in managing his minutes amid a hectic schedule.

"Always with Rodri on the pitch we are better. Nico (Gonzalez) has been outstanding. But Rodri is Rodri, everybody knows it. But we have to be careful," Guardiola said.

"We'll see how the people recover now. In this period, to have two games away is so demanding.

"We will see, not much time. Rodri is back, Jeremy (Doku)... both come from long, long injuries so we have to be careful, talk with the doctors, the physios."