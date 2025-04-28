Liverpool clinches Premier League title with 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool roared back from a goal behind to thrash Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 and wrap up the Premier League title in style on a momentous day at a sun-drenched Anfield on Sunday.

Needing only a point to ensure a record-equalling 20th English title with four games remaining, Liverpool were rocked in the 12th minute as Dominic Solanke headed Tottenham in front.

But the title party was only temporarily silenced as Liverpool struck back with a Luis Diaz tap-in, an Alexis Mac Allister thunderbolt and a Cody Gakpo shot before halftime.

A one-sided second half saw Mohamed Salah end a six-match scoring drought by firing a low shot past Guglielmo Vicario in the 63rd minute -- celebrating his 28th league goal of an outstanding season by snapping a selfie with a fan.

Tottenham's Destiny Udogie then bundled in an own goal to complete a miserable afternoon for the visitors who have lost 19 Premier League games this season.

Liverpool, who have now matched arch-rivals Manchester United's English titles record, have 82 points from 34 games played with Arsenal a distant second on 67.

A rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone -- the club's beloved anthem -- boomed out after the final whistle with the likes of club greats Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush joining in.

"This is difficult to put into words," Liverpool manager Arne Slot, who replaced Juergen Klopp last year and is the first Dutch coach to win the Premier League, said on the pitch.

"It's more than what I can describe... Everyone said we had already won it but you still feel pressure to get the point over the line."

Slot is only the fifth manager to win the Premier League title in his debut season in English soccer and while it was a formality before kickoff, there was still the small matter of Liverpool ensuring the cake was iced in front of their fans.

Five years ago, when Klopp's Liverpool ended a 30-year wait for a 19th title, the COVID pandemic meant a rather anti-climactic finale inside an empty Anfield.

Sunday more than made up for that as the fans went through their choir book of club anthems long before kickoff.

Sixteenth-placed Tottenham, who made eight changes to their starting line-up with one eye on Thursday's Europa League semi-final, arrived as sacrificial lambs, but momentarily gate-crashed the party as former Liverpool player Solanke headed in James Maddison's corner.

Liverpool were only behind for four minutes though.

Diaz, appearing in his 100th Premier League game for the club, tapped in Dominik Szoboszlai's low cross and while it was initially disallowed for offside, the decision was overturned after a VAR check to sighs of relief all round.

UNSUNG HERO

Eight minutes later the party was in full swing as Liverpool took the lead with a special goal by Mac Allister -- one of the real unsung heroes in Liverpool's midfield engine room.

Tottenham gave possession away trying to play out from the back and when the ball arrived at the feet of the Argentine World Cup winner he thumped a left-footed shot high beyond Vicario.

With the visitors now fully complying with their role as props in Liverpool's parade, the hosts began to run riot as Gakpo slammed in his side's third goal after 34 minutes.

All that was left to complete a perfect day was a goal for Egyptian Kop idol Salah, and he duly obliged after the break with a trademark finish after cutting in from the right and belting a shot past Vicario.

"It's special and something we don't ever take for granted," captain Virgil van Dijk said. "Lots of emotions today, we are truly the deserved champions."

After a season of domination in which Liverpool have suffered two defeats in 34 league games, no one was arguing.