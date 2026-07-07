Martinez, the defender who also excels in attack, emerges as Argentina’s World Cup surprise

Lisandro Martinez has been the surprise package of Argentina in this World Cup.

One-and-a-half years back, the Manchester United defender suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury on his left knee, which kept him out of the game

for months.

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Frustrated by injuries that have plagued his career, he thought of quitting football altogether. But the struggles of his partner, Muri López Benítez, during the pregnancy period and birth of his daughter spurred him on.

On the field, there was an equally important change. After Ruben Amorim’s exit, United brought in Michael Carrick as the interim manager. Amorim’s three-back system had no space for Martinez, but Carrick’s conventional 4-4-2 setup brought the Argentine back into action.

United thrived under Carrick — from mid-table strugglers to finishing third — and so did the left-footed 28-year-old. That is how Martinez

became one of the automatic choices for Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni on his list of defenders.

Against Cape Verde last week, Martinez was at his best. Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s first goal from his pass, then Martinez got his first World Cup goal when he sneaked into the far post and banged in the second with his favourite left foot.

“I was considering retirement from football (after the ACL). I just didn’t want to suffer anymore, you know? I was really hit low, but then my daughter was born, and that kind of balanced everything out for me. I saw how my wife gave birth and the immense effort she made, and I said

to myself, ‘how am I not going to keep fighting?’,” Martinez was quoted as saying after

the match.

Carrick’s arrival changed United’s way of playing. He restored the structure around him, allowing the Argentine to play the proactive style that prompted former United coach Erik ten Hag to bring him from Ajax in 2022.

Martinez loves to step into midfield from the defence and starts attacks with his left foot. He is not the type who prefers to defend deep. Carrick’s tactical setup brought back his confidence on the ball.

Luckily for Argentina, Martinez has carried his United form to North America. Scaloni, like Carrick, allows Martinez to break the lines with passes. The measured pass from the deep to Messi, which the Argentina captain converted in just two touches, showcased Martinez’s talent, as did the goal he scored.

If in club football, a revitalised Martinez has found a perfect foil in Harry Maguire; in the national team it’s Cristian Romero who complements him. A central defending duo who feed off each other is a dream for any coach.

Martinez will be up against his former Liverpool rival, Mohamed Salah, when Argentina clash with Egypt in the last-16 in Atlanta.

Salah is nursing a hamstring injury and is racing against time to be fit for the match. Salah had famously toyed with Martinez during a Premier League in March 2023, which Liverpool had won 7-0. In the lead-up to the third goal, scored by Cody Gakpo, the Egyptian twisted the defender with a quick feint and sharp change of direction.

But Salah might not find doing that easy with Martinez now.