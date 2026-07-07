Slayer Erling Haaland’s two strikes that ended Brazil's resurrection bid this World Cup

There is one frame from Brazil’s last-16 exit that will outlive every other image of this match: Erling Braut Haaland wheeling away in cold, wordless triumph after heading Norway into the lead, while Gabriel Magalhaes lies sprawled on the turf behind him, beaten and bewildered. In the stands, Norwegian fans leapt as one. In the VVIP box, Alf-Inge Haaland — the father, the former English Premier League hard man — was already dancing.

Haaland, whose shirt carries the name Braut Haaland — Braut is the surname of Haaland’s mother, former professional heptathlete Gry Marita — himself did not celebrate. He did not even turn to check whether the ball had crossed the line. He knew. He had met Andreas Schjelderup’s cross from the left with a leap that took him clean above Gabriel, and he knew the moment his forehead connected that Alisson Becker had no chance. His teammates piled on top of him on the byline. He barely reacted. This was not joy — it was a striker doing exactly what he expected of himself.

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There was more to come at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Minutes later, from the left corner of the box, Haaland received the ball and drilled a low, ferocious strike that flew past Alisson and into the far corner. Two goals, four shots, a football nation dismantled.

The 2-1 win sends Norway into the quarter-finals for the first time. Credit must also be given to goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland, whose first-half penalty save off Bruno Guimarães lifted the team’s spirits and who made several critical blocks for his country.

For Brazil, the wait for a sixth World Cup goes on — this is now the sixth tournament since their 2002 triumph in which they have fallen short. Neymar’s late penalty, scored off the bench in what became his final World Cup appearance for the Seleção, will be remembered as a footnote to his country’s humiliation rather than any consolation.

Haaland’s brace takes him to seven goals in the tournament, level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé — the first time in World Cup history that three players have reached seven or more goals in a single edition. The Golden Boot race, suddenly, is a three-horse affair.

Pep Guardiola, the coach who turned Haaland into the most ruthless finisher of his generation at Manchester City, called this months in advance. Guardiola has a habit of getting these things right — in 2022 it was Julián Álvarez he flagged before the tournament even began. This time his money was on Haaland, and it has paid off in full. Speaking before the World Cup, Guardiola had said the striker was entering the ideal phase of his career to dominate the biggest stage of all.

None of this should surprise anyone who has watched Haaland since his days banging in goals for Red Bull Salzburg. What set Sunday apart was not the finishing — that is simply what he does — but the way he seemed to strip Brazil of its self-belief in real time. Two shots, two goals. Minimum effort, maximum devastation.

Watching from the stands was Ronaldo, the Brazilian, a man who once scored a hat-trick for Real Madrid against Manchester United from just five attempts. It must have stung to see his national team dismembered by a different kind of marksman, from a different era, with the same terrifying economy of finishing.

Haaland’s second goal in particular defied logic — nobody inside the stadium expected a shot from that angle, but the striker’s self-belief has reached a stage where difficulty is irrelevant.

Haaland chooses to pass off his skill as a “gift”.

“If I get a chance or two, it usually ends up as a goal. I don’t know how I do it, but that’s how I do it. I’m starting to realise, I think, that it’s a gift — it goes in perfectly, right up against the post. It’s crazy,” said Haaland, who turns 26 on July 21.

The pre-match narrative had centred entirely on the duel between Haaland and Gabriel, Arsenal’s defensive rock. That contest is now settled, emphatically, in Haaland’s favour.

The bigger question is how far Norway can go. They arrived unbeaten through qualifying, topping a group that included two wins over four-time champions Italy, and they now look like a team peaking at exactly the right moment.

Much of that is down to Ståle Solbakken, who has built this squad patiently over half a decade and manages it in his own unorthodox way — giving his players days off early in the tournament, resting his first-choice XI against France, and reportedly telling his dressing room “Ancelotti, we are coming for you”, when it was confirmed that Norway would face Brazil.

Haaland acknowledged his coach’s role. After being a nonfactor for much of the game, he spoke at the second-half hydration break with Solbakken, who told him to drain his energy and go for it.

The celebrations after the final whistle told their own story. Captain Martin Ødega­ard led the Viking chant, ha­nded his No. 9 the ceremoni­al drums, and the stands roared in unison with the players.

There will likely be more of that noise to come. Just how much more, nobodyyet knows.