Move over Zayu the Jaguar! Mexico's World Cup hero is a duck named Merlin

1 6 Merlin, a duck, wearing a Mexico national football team ('El Tri') jersey that shot to fame after a chance encounter on Reforma Avenue went viral following the FIFA 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa, walks in Alameda Central in Mexico City, Mexico, June 16, 2026.(All images by Reuters)

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A domesticated duck named Merlin, sporting a miniature Mexico shirt and custom duck socks, has waddled his way into the hearts of football fans, becoming an unlikely unofficial mascot for the country's World Cup campaign.

Merlin's fame was ignited during street celebrations following the co-hosts' 2-0 victory over South Africa in last week's World Cup opening game.

2 6 Merlin, a duck wearing a Mexico national football team ('El Tri') jersey, that shot to fame after a chance encounter on Reforma Avenue went viral following the FIFA 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa, walks in Chinatown in Mexico City, Mexico, June 16, 2026.

As fans gathered to cheer Mexico's goals, the dressed-up duck wandered among the crowds on the capital's busy Reforma Avenue.

Onlookers recorded the surprising scene on their cell phones and the footage immediately went viral online, with fans demanding Merlin be the new official Mexican mascot during the World Cup.

3 6 People use their phones to record Merlin, a duck, wearing a Mexico national football team ('El Tri') jersey that shot to fame after a chance encounter on Reforma Avenue went viral following the FIFA 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa, at Alameda Central in Mexico City, Mexico, June 16, 2026.

"We are very respectful," said his owner, street merchant Karla Gomez. "We respect the (Mexico City mascot) axolotl as much as the (FIFA) jaguar. We don't like controversy, honestly."

Gomez, who usually sells beverages in Mexico City's streets with her son Christian and her duck, thought they had not been noticed.

4 6 Christian Gomez poses with Merlin, a duck, wearing a Mexico national football team ('El Tri') jersey, that shot to fame after a chance encounter on Reforma Avenue went viral following the FIFA 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa, at Chinatown in Mexico City, Mexico, June 16, 2026.

"It was a normal day for us," she said. "We thought we were passing by unnoticed, because obviously we never thought Merlin would have that boom."

Now, Gomez proudly embraces her role in the duck's newfound stardom. Fans frequently stop the family to take selfies with the feathered supporter, who can also be seen cooling off in public fountains.

5 6 Christian Gomez holds Merlin, a duck, wearing a Mexico national football team ('El Tri') jersey that shot to fame after a chance encounter on Reforma Avenue went viral following the FIFA 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa, while people pet it in Mexico City, Mexico, June 16, 2026.

"I'm Merlin's mum. I already consider myself as such," Gomez said. "For us it has been a surprise, truly. The fact that Merlin is the unofficial mascot of the World Cup ... we feel very pleased about such a situation and above all that people love my duck."

Channeling the spirit of Paul the Octopus, Merlin recently tried his beak at match predictions, choosing Mexico over South Korea when presented with both flags.

6 6 Merlin, a duck, wearing a Mexico national football team ('El Tri') jersey that shot to fame after a chance encounter on Reforma Avenue went viral following the FIFA 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa, stands next to a ball in Mexico City, Mexico, June 16, 2026.

Mexico meet South Korea on Thursday in Group A before facing the Czech Republic on June 24.

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