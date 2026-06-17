Germany players face venomous snake threat at Fifa World Cup base camp in north Carolina

Germany's preparations for the FIFA World Cup have taken an unexpected turn, with players at the team's base camp in North Carolina forced to stay alert for venomous snakes after a copperhead was spotted near their training area.

Germany captain Joshua Kimmich revealed that the sighting of a venomous snake at the team's camp in Winston-Salem has become an unusual concern alongside football-related challenges. According to the BBC, players from Switzerland and Norway have also raised similar concerns during the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In Germany, you worry about tactics, injuries, and your next opponent. Here, you also have to think about what might be hiding in the grass," Kimmich was quoted as saying.

The BBC reported that Kimmich and his teammates encountered a copperhead, a venomous snake commonly found in North Carolina.

"The Swiss marked a certain area, external in their San Diego camp, as a 'snake area' before the tournament," it reported.

Kimmich said concerns grew after players learned the snake was venomous.

"We saw a snake yesterday, we were told it was venomous. If you get bitten, you have to go to the hospital. I don't think you'll die, but it's certainly dangerous. I have the feeling that if you step on a snake like that, it can end badly," he said.

"That's why we're trying to keep our distance from animals here. I have respect for the people here. In Germany, I have the feeling there aren't so many dangerous animals," he added.

The four-time world champions have enjoyed a strong start to their campaign, thrashing debutants Curacao 7-1 in their opening match. Germany next face Ivory Coast on June 21.

Despite the dominant start on the pitch, Kimmich admitted the snake encounter has left a lasting impression on the squad.

"Once you hear what kind of snake it is and what can happen if you're bitten, it stops being funny very quickly," Kimmich said.

Norway captain Kristian Thorstvedt also expressed unease after learning that copperheads are common in North Carolina.

"We're here trying to prepare for the biggest tournament in football, and suddenly players are looking at the ground before every step they take," Thorstvedt said.

"I'm not happy at all to hear that," Thorstvedt said.