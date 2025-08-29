MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 29 August 2025

Robert Lewandowski returns to Poland squad as captain after reift with former coach

New coach Jan Urban included Lewandowski in his squad on Friday for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

AP Published 29.08.25, 08:31 PM
Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski Wikipedia

Robert Lewandowski will return to Poland as its captain after a row with the previous coach led the Barcelona star to quit the national team.

New coach Jan Urban included Lewandowski in his squad on Friday for upcoming World Cup qualifiers, saying that his nation's all-time top scorer would get the captain's armband back as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I'd like us to start training camp with a clean slate. Robert Lewandowski will be the team captain,” Urban said.

Also Read

Lewandowski had quit after former coach Michal Probierz stripped him of the captaincy ahead of a qualifier against Finland in June. Probierz resigned after his team lost to the Finns without their top player.

The 12 group winners from Europe automatically qualify for 2026 World Cup in North America. Another four teams will advance from a playoff of the group runners-up.

Finland leads their qualifying group with seven points. The Netherlands and Poland both have six.

Poland plays away against the Netherlands on Sept. 7 and hosts Finland three days later.

The 37-year-old Lewandowski has scored 85 goals for Poland.

RELATED TOPICS

Captaincy Football Coach
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar SIR: Poll authority sent notice to three lakh electors with 'doubtful citizenship'

According to the poll panel, so far 99.11% of the 7.24 crore electors of the state have submitted their documents for verification
In this image released on Aug. 29, 2025, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Bettiah, Bihar.
Quote left Quote right

We will continue to protect truth and the Constitution. Satyameva Jayate

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT