East Bengal eye three points on the trot, captain braces for ‘tough game’ vs Delhi

Our Bureau Published 21.02.26, 10:05 AM
Anton Sojberg.

Anton Sojberg. EEB

East Bengal will look to continue their good work when they face SC Delhi in an ISL-12 match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

“Sporting Club Delhi are not an unknown side for us. They have a clear playing identity, a coach who believes in possession football and building from the back, and a group of young, energetic players who will come here looking for their first points.

“We expect a tough game,” Oscar Bruzon said at the pre-match news conference at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday.

Bruzon did not reveal if new signing Anton Sojberg would play a part on Saturday. “He is in good shape,” he said. The Danish striker has already been registered for the league and has had a couple of practice sessions with his new teammates.

In the last match, East Bengal beat NorthEast United FC 3-0 with Youssef Ezzejjari scoring a brace on debut. It was the team’s first win in an opening match of the league since they joined ISL in 2020-21. “In a short league, mistakes are costly, so our focus is to go game by game and keep improving,” Bruzon said.

Md. Sp. lose

FC Goa defeated Mohammedan Sporting 2-0 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Friday.

Defender Pol Moreno and Dejan Drazic scored for the winners.

This was Mohammedan Sporting’s second loss in as many matches and first at home.

