East Bengal eye three points on the trot, captain braces for ‘tough game’ vs Delhi

East Bengal will look to continue their good work when they face SC Delhi in an ISL-12 match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

“Sporting Club Delhi are not an unknown side for us. They have a clear playing identity, a coach who believes in possession football and building from the back, and a group of young, energetic players who will come here looking for their first points.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We expect a tough game,” Oscar Bruzon said at the pre-match news conference at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday.

Bruzon did not reveal if new signing Anton Sojberg would play a part on Saturday. “He is in good shape,” he said. The Danish striker has already been registered for the league and has had a couple of practice sessions with his new teammates.

In the last match, East Bengal beat NorthEast United FC 3-0 with Youssef Ezzejjari scoring a brace on debut. It was the team’s first win in an opening match of the league since they joined ISL in 2020-21. “In a short league, mistakes are costly, so our focus is to go game by game and keep improving,” Bruzon said.

Md. Sp. lose

FC Goa defeated Mohammedan Sporting 2-0 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Friday.

Defender Pol Moreno and Dejan Drazic scored for the winners.

This was Mohammedan Sporting’s second loss in as many matches and first at home.