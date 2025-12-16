'It hurts me a bit': Bruno Fernandes reveals sadness over club’s Saudi move push

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes said he was left hurt and sad that some senior people at the club were ready to let him leave for Saudi Arabia.

Fernandes said the club “wanted me to go” to Al-Hilal after last season, he told Canal 11, a channel owned by Portugal's soccer federation, in comments reported Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The club in Riyadh, which is majority owned by the Public Investment Fund sovereign wealth operation, made a reported transfer fee offer of 100 million pounds ($134 million) to Man United.

“From the club I felt it was, If you go it's not so bad for us.' It hurts me a bit. More than hurting me, it makes me sad,” Fernandes said.

He is under contract for 18 more months and has been one of few standout players at Old Trafford during his six years there.

“The club wanted me to leave. I told the directors that, I think they didn't have the courage to make that decision because the manager wanted me,” he said, citing his support from coach Ruben Amorim.

“I would have won many trophies this season but I decided not to go, not only for family reasons but because I genuinely love the club,” Fernandes said.

Still, the 31-year-old playmaker did not rule out playing in the Saudi Pro League one day.

“If I ever go to play in Saudi Arabia I will, it won't be for the money,” Fernandes said, “I'll go because the lifestyle will change, my children's lives will be sunny, after six years of cold and rain in Manchester, because I'll be playing in a league that's growing.”

Man United is sixth in the Premier League after Fernandes scored in a 4-4 thriller at home to Bournemouth on Monday.

Al-Hilal is second in the Saudi league, trailing four points behind city rival Al-Nassr, another PIF-owned club, where Fernandes' Portugal teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix play.