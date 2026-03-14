Iran threatens UAE ports, urges evacuation amid rising US-Israel strikes

1 6 The coffin of Gen. Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Defense Council and a senior adviser to the Supreme Leader who was killed in a strike, is carried for burial at the courtyard of the Imamzadeh Saleh shrine in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, March 14, 2026. (AP/PTI)

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Iran on Saturday threatened for the first time to attack infrastructure of a neighbouring country, urging people to evacuate three major ports in the United Arab Emirates it claimed the US military was using to launch strikes on Iran.

The warning sharpens fears of an escalating war on the vital infrastructure for global energy supplies, as the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed.

Iran has fired hundreds of missiles and drones at Gulf neighbours, saying it targets US assets even as airports and oil facilities have been hit or threatened. America and Israel have struck thousands of targets across Iran during the war, now in its third week.

2 6 A fire and plume of smoke rise after, according to authorities. debris from an intercepted Iranian drone struck an oil facility in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, March 14, 2026. (AP/PTI)

On Friday, President Donald Trump said US forces "obliterated" military sites on Iran's Kharg Island, home to the country's main oil export terminal, prompting Iranian officials to warn of further retaliation.

Meanwhile, Israel's war against Hezbollah has deepened Lebanon's humanitarian crisis, with about 800 people killed and more than 8,50,000 displaced.

Iranian state media urges 3 ports in the UAE to evacuate ahead of potential attacks

Mizan, Iran's official judiciary news agency, claimed without evidence that US forces are located in the civilian ports of Jebel Ali, Khalifa and Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates - making the ports "legitimate targets" for Iranian attacks.

3 6 Flames and smoke rise from an apartment building hit by an Israeli airstrike as people gather nearby in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Saturday, March 14, 2026. (AP/PTI)

The news agency urged people in and around those ports to immediately evacuate, saying the facilities "may be targeted in the coming hours."

Earlier Saturday, a drone interception sparked a fire near Fujairah's port but there were no casualties, according to the Fujairah media office.

During the war, Gulf Arab states have faced seemingly unending and occasionally fatal Iranian drone and missile attacks targeting oil fields, cities and critical infrastructure.

4 6 People walk along a street blocked by the rubble of a building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Saturday, March 14, 2026. (AP/PTI)

Jebel Ali Port in Dubai is the busiest in the Middle East.

US embassy urges Americans to leave Iraq

US citizens should leave Iraq immediately, the U.S. embassy in Baghdad said in an updated security alert on Saturday, following an overnight missile attack on the embassy's building.

"US citizens choosing to remain in Iraq are strongly encouraged to reconsider in light of the significant threat posed by Iran-aligned terrorist militia groups," the embassy said.

5 6 An Iraqi army armoured humvee vehicle is deployed near the banks of the Tigris River to protect the U.S. Embassy fortified "Green Zone" in Baghdad, Saturday, March 14, 2026. (AP/PTI)

Here's why Iran's Kharg Island is vital to its oil industry

Kharg Island Terminal is the beating heart of Iran's oil export system, strategically located in the Persian Gulf. For decades, it has been essential in connecting Iran's vast oil reserves with the global market.

The infrastructure on Kharg Island is impressive, with massive storage tanks and pipelines built to handle millions of barrels of crude oil daily. Large oil tankers regularly dock there, transporting oil extracted from fields in southwestern Iran. The setup allows Iran to manage its exports efficiently, even when faced with sanctions.

Historically, Kharg Island has been through difficult times, including being targeted during the eight-year Iran-Iraq War due to its critical role in Iran's economy.

6 6 An Iranian man, Parsa, stands in his house, which was destroyed by an airstrike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 14, 2026. (Reuters)

15 killed in strike on factory in Iran's Isfahan

At least 15 people were killed when a missile strike hit a factory in the central Iranian city of Isfahan on Saturday, the semi-official Fars news agency said.

There were workers inside the factory, which produces heaters and refrigerators, when the strike hit, Fars reported. The agency blamed the attack on the "American-Zionist (Israeli) enemy" and said it was caused by a missile.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.

Iranian lawmaker says Ukraine's drone support makes it a legitimate war target

In a post on X Saturday, Ebrahim Azizi, the head of Iran's parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy, said that by providing drone support to Israel, Ukraine has "effectively become involved in the war." He said the entire country became a target for Iran.

Trump says 'many countries' will send warships to keep Strait of Hormuz open

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that many countries would send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open for shipping, but did not provide details on which countries would do so.

"Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Trump said he hoped that China, France, Japan, South Korea, Britain and others would send ships to the area.

"In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water," he wrote.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether any countries had agreed to send ships.

Iran says US and Israeli strikes damaged about 43,000 residential and commercial units

Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said the damaged structures included 36,469 residential units and 6,179 commercial facilities, according to state-run IRNA news agency.

Iran hasn't provided any information about military losses and damage.

Mohajerani, meanwhile, said the war has taken a heavy toll on women, with 223 women and girls killed and 2,129 others wounded since February 28. She didn't provide an overall death toll, but previously authorities have said that 1,230 people have been killed.

Iran says 52 cultural sites damaged in US-Israeli strikes

The sites include museums and historic monuments across Iran, authorities said Saturday.

The Cultural Heritage Ministry said the latest strikes in the city of Sanandaj in Kurdistan province seriously damaged the Asef Mansion, Salar Saeid Mansion and Khosro Abad Mansion, according to Mizan, the judiciary's official news agency.

Some of the sites date back several centuries and are dedicated to Kurdish culture.

Iran threatens to attack UAE cities

Iran's military command threatened Saturday to attack cities in the United Arab Emirates, claiming they were used by US forces to launch strikes on Iran's Abu Musa and Kharg islands.

According to Iran's state television, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said, without providing evidence, that US forces launched attacks on the Islamic Republic from "ports, docks and hideouts within" cities in the Emirates.

It called on people to evacuate "ports, docks and locations where US forces are sheltered in UAE cities."

An Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon kills 4 people

Lebanon's Health Ministry said the airstrike hit an apartment in the southern city of Sidon. It gave no other details.

10 foreigners in UAE are detained over spreading war-related videos on social media

The United Arab Emirates has detained 10 foreigners who allegedly posted footage on social media of missile and drone attacks on the county.

UAE General Prosecutor Hamad Al Shamsi ordered them to remain in detention over accusations of spreading disinformation, some of which included AI-generated videos of purported attacks on UAE landmarks.

He said in a statement that their acts are punishable by imprisonment of at least a year and a fine of at least 100,000 dirhams (USD 27,230).

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