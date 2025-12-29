ISL clubs seek AFC exemption on match requirement to protect continental slots

The ISL clubs, on Sunday, wanted to know from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) if the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) would give a special exemption for this season (2025-26) regarding the number of matches a team needs to play to qualify for the confederation’s club tournaments.

To be eligible for entry into AFC club competitions, each club in a domestic top division must play a minimum of 24 matches per season (including the domestic top division league and domestic cup(s)).

India has two spots in the AFC Champions League Two — one in the group stage for ISL Shield winners and another in playoff round for Super Cup winners.

FC Goa, who won the Super Cup earlier this month, could be disqualified from participation in the ACL 2 play-off round if they do fall short of the 24-match rule.

The present Indian football season is set to be a truncated one, and the clubs can't play the minimum 24 matches.

Last week, the AIFF lobbed two short-term formats for this season. One was by dividing 14 teams into two conferences (Eastern and Western) in two venues (Goa and Calcutta), and another option is the single-leg home and away format, as in the Swiss-system tournament format.

In the first option, each club will get to play 19 matches, and in the second, a lesser number of matches.

The clubs’ point of argument is, if the AFC does not give the concession, they would better go for the Swiss format in two or more venues, to cut down on the expenses.

Thirteen ISL clubs and I-League champions Inter Kashi attended Sunday's meeting.

The AFC or Fifa does not give concessions unless there is a natural calamity or something beyond the control of its member association. In India’s case, the No. 1 league has been delayed in the ongoing season due to a prolonged legal battle and its after-effects. The matter is still sub judice.

The clubs will have another meeting with the AIFF in two days’ time.

“Matches could be held in two or more venues, but the clubs will have to know about the AFC stand. The AIFF will let us know,” an official who attended the meeting said.

“The organisational cost and revenue streams also need to be discussed."

Odisha FC have informed the AIFF that they would not be in a position to play this season if they had to incur expenses apart from salaries to the players and coaching staff.

Odisha FC had earlier pulled out of the Super Cup.