Fifa COO says 2026 World Cup ‘too big’ to halt amid Iran war

FIFA Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi said the World Cup is "too big" and that the 2026 tournament will go on as planned despite ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Speaking at the International Broadcast Centre in Dallas on Monday, Schirgi was specifically asked about Iran, whose participation in the World Cup is uncertain due to the war waged on the country by Israel and the United States.

"At some stage, we will have a resolution, and the World Cup will go on, obviously," Schirgi said, per NBC 5 in Dallas. "The World Cup is too big, and we hope that everyone can participate that has qualified."

Schirgi said that FIFA is monitoring the situation in the Middle East closely while working with federal and international partners to evaluate daily developments.

FIFA said last week that it is keeping an eye on events in Iran just months ahead of the start of the World Cup in June. Iran qualified for the tournament through its participation in the Asian Football Conference.

Iran is scheduled to play Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt in Group G. Two of the games are set for Los Angeles, one in Seattle. Schirgi said that FIFA has been in contact with Iran's soccer federation but declined to provide details of those conversations.

The 2026 World Cup will be the largest in history, with 48 nations competing across three countries. The United States will host games in 11 cities, Mexico in three and Canada in two.

FIFA officials were in Dallas for the announcement of plans for the city's fan festival, with the International Broadcast Centre inside the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center still under construction. Schirgi said the IBC will operate around the clock during the World Cup and is expected to bring between 3,000 and 3,500 media members to Dallas.