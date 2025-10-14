India must log three points to keep hopes alive in AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

The Indian football team's hopes of qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 hang by a thread as they host Singapore in a crucial return-leg clash at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Tuesday.

With only victory likely to keep their slim chances alive, coach Khalid Jamil will welcome the additions of Mohun Bagan Super Giant defender Subhasish Bose and midfielder Lalengmawia 'Apuia' Ralte to the squad, giving the Blue Tigers a timely boost ahead of the high-stakes outing.

With Sandesh Jhingan suspended, the inclusion of Subhasish and Apuia will significantly bolster India's squad as the former brings leadership and composure to a defence that struggled under pressure in Singapore.

It will provide much-needed experience against pacey forwards like Ikhsan Fandi and Shawal Anuar.

Apuia, meanwhile, would strengthen the midfield with his ability to control possession, dictate the tempo with proper coordination between defence with attack, and India would also bank on the home advantage.

It will also give coach Khalid tactical flexibility, allowing India to remain more balanced, resilient, and proactive as they chase a must-win result at home.

The duo had just three training sessions with the team and whether their inclusion would make a difference remains to be seen. Khalid defended his decision.

"We need them now, especially Subhashish, because we don't have extra left-backs. And speaking of Apuia, I think he deserves to be back due to his experience. We thought this was the right time to use them," Khalid said at the pre-match news conference on Monday.

This will be Khalid's first home match since becoming the coach in August.

India's path in Group C has become precarious following a 1-1 draw in Singapore on October 9.

For India to stay in the race, they must win all three remaining matches, hoping that Hong Kong earn no more than four points from their last two games and that they can beat the group leaders by more than one goal in their encounter to top them on head-to-head.

Victory over Singapore in the return leg will be crucial, as it could allow India to finish ahead of the visitors, even if they win their other matches.

A slip-up against Singapore or Hong Kong, coupled with a Bangladesh win over Hong Kong, could effectively end India's campaign.