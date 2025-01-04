English Premier League: Pep Guardiola takes blame for Manchester City's slump

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he was responsible for his side's underwhelming form this season, in which they have won just two of their last 10 Premier League games.

The run of poor form has left the reigning champions sixth in the standings with 31 points from 19 matches, 14 fewer than leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

City's campaign has been hindered by a rash of injuries, with Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, goalkeeper Ederson, as well as defenders John Stones and Ruben Dias among those sidelined.

"There are many, many things and I missed something - something I am not doing well," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Saturday's home game against 13th placed West Ham United.

"In the end, when you lose a lot of games, it is an incredible responsibility for the manager to take. There is something the team needs and confidence, and I was not able to do it.

"The call is on me first, it's not the players. They naturally drop a little bit and that is normal. It happened a little bit last season as well.

"I blame (myself). It's not to say, 'Oh, how nice is Pep' - it's the truth. I lead that group of players and I could not lift them. This is the reality."

Guardiola's side will look to make it two wins in a row on Saturday after beating relegation-threatened Leicester City 2-0 last weekend.