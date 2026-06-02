Fifa strikes deal with Zee ahead of Cup after months on uncertainty

The 2026 Fifa World Cup has finally got an official broadcaster in India, following months on uncertainty.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said on Monday that it has reached a deal with the football’s world governing body, in which it will broadcast “39 global football events”, including the World Cup this year, the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup and the 2030 Fifa World Cup as well.

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The matches will be shown on Zee’s newly launched Unite8 Sports channels — Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD, and will be streamed on Zee5.

Industry sources say that the total deal is valued around $100m with the 2026 Fifa World Cup, starting on June 12 (IST), valued at around $35m.

There is, however, no mention of the amount in Zee’s statement.

Fifa had initially quoted close to $100 million for the rights to the 2026 and 2030 editions combined.

The Telegraph had reported last week that Zee Entertainment was in the reckoning to bag the football World Cup rights.

“The Indian market is of strategic importance for Fifa as it displays immense potential driven by a young and passionate audience.

“We believe the extensive broadcast and digital distribution ecosystem of ‘Z’ coupled with their deep understanding of local viewers and multi-platform capabilities will play a pivotal role in expanding the reach of football with fans across every part of India,” Fifa’s chief business officer Romy Gai was quoted as saying in a media statement.

The other tournaments that will be aired on Zee include the Fifa Men’s U-17 World Cup (2026-2034), Fifa Women’s U-17 World Cup (2026-2034), Fifa U-20 Men’s World Cup (2027, 2029, 2031 and 2033), Fifa U-20 Women’s World Cup (2026, 2028, 2030, 2032 and 2034), Fifa Futsal Men’s World Cup (2028 and 2032), Fifa Futsal Women’s World Cup (2029 and 2033), Fifa Women’s World Cup (2027) and Fifa Intercontinental Cup (2026-2030).