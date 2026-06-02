Fifa World Cup 2026 permits coaches to use laptops for mid-match tactics

After Mauricio Pochettino gathered his players around a laptop to watch a tactical video during an in-game hydration break in a friendly on Sunday, the US men's national team coach admitted he wasn't sure he'd be allowed to do that in the upcoming World Cup.

According to a report from The Athletic on Monday, Pochettino and any other technologically inclined coaches will be permitted to use laptops at all times during World Cup matches.

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The laws of the game already allowed coaches full in-game use of electronic devices, with the International Football Association Board (IFAB) permitting "small, mobile, handheld equipment (e.g. microphone, headphone, earpiece, mobile phone/smartphone, smartwatch, tablet, laptop)."

Per The Athletic, coaches and their staff will be allowed to present tactics on a laptop during water breaks provided the players do not cross the white line to leave the pitch.

Hydration breaks for all games are a new wrinkle for the 2026. In the past, in-game breaks were utilized only in games featuring extreme weather, to give the players some respite. This year, every World Cup game will include a three-minute break at a time designated by the referee around the midpoint of each half.

Pochettino and other coaches undoubtedly will use the stoppage as a time to review or revise game strategy.

The US won the Sunday friendly against Senegal 3-2 in Charlotte.