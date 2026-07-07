East Bengal turn to Habas after title triumph, Mohun Bagan pick Dilmperis as coach

Reigning ISL champions East Bengal have named Antonio Lopez Habas as their head coach for the 2026-27 season.

Having someone with a fair experience of coaching in Calcutta, thanks to the Spaniard’s stints with Mohun Bagan Super Giant and the erstwhile ATK, certainly provides East Bengal with some relief after they had to part ways with Oscar Bruzon, whose plans and tactics were key to their winning the national title after more than two decades.

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“His proven leadership, tactical acumen, professionalism and winning mentality make him an ideal choice to lead our team into a new era,” East Bengal president ML Lohia said about Habas.

“From today, all our efforts will be dedicated to representing this badge with pride and fighting together to achieve the club’s ambitions,” emphasised Habas.

Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, have appointed Greek Panagiotis Dilmperis on a one-year contract. Dilmperis comes off an impressive stint with Punjab FC.

“Mohun Bagan is an institution with a remarkable history and a winning culture,” he said.