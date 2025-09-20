Club vs country: Sunil Chhetri, 13 others fail to report as India camp begins

Fourteen players, including Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri, are not joining the preparatory camp for next month’s Asian Cup qualifying round matches against Singapore as three clubs have delayed the release of their players.

This will surely be a cause for concern for head coach Khalid Jamil.

Seven Bengaluru FC players, three from East Bengal and four from Punjab FC, named in the original list of 30 probables, will join the national camp, beginning in Bengaluru on Saturday, in the latter part of the camp.

India will face Singapore in an away match on October 9 and play against the same opponents on October 14 in Fatorda, Goa. If the 14 players join the camp towards the end of this month, they will have training time of barely a week.

“Seven players from BFC, four from East Bengal and three from Punjab FC are not joining the camp immediately. The three clubs said they will release their players only towards the end of September,” a source said.

East Bengal begin their preparation for next month’s Super Cup from Saturday, and the trio of Anwar Ali, Jeakson Singh and Naorem Mahesh Singh will report for the training session.

Under the rules, the clubs are, however, not obligated to release the players early as the Fifa international match window falls from October 6 to 14, though Khalid would have wanted to train the players together for a longer time.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant did not release their players for the recently-concluded Cafa Nations Cup, where India finished third.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday added two more players to the probables, taking the total number to 32. But the AIFF has said that players from Bagan and FC Goa, who have been shortlisted in the probables, will be called up later, after their AFC Champions League Two engagements are over.

Bagan have a match on September 30, while FC Goa play on October 1.

During the news conference in Bengaluru on Friday, Khalid had admitted that fewer players will be there at the start of the camp.

“Depending on players and their availability, we will see how to prepare them. We are starting (the camp) tomorrow (Saturday). But we have to see because not all the players are attending tomorrow. So, we shall discuss and see,” he had noted.

He said key defender Sandesh Jhingan, who underwent surgery recently after suffering a cheekbone fracture during India’s match against Iran in the Cafa Nations Cup in Tajikistan, will be available for the Singapore games.

Jhingan was not included in the list of 30 probables, and he could be named among the three seniors in standbys.

“Yes, he (Jhingan) will be available for those games,” Khalid said. The pressure will definitely be there on us. Without pressure, I cannot work. So, talking about Sandesh, yes, he will be available for our next game,” he added.

Five players have been kept on standby — two from the U-23 men’s national team and three senior players. Their names will be announced at a later date.

Khalid was delighted to see his side winning the bronze medal in the Cafa Nations Cup, but wanted to achieve bigger things with the team in future.

“We have only one plan. We’re thinking about the first game (against Singapore), which is important.”