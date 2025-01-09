Calcutta’s loss is Guwahati’s gain: Mohun Bagan-East Bengal derby shifted due to Gangasagar Mela

Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Wednesday confirmed that their January 11 return-leg ISL-XI derby against arch-rivals East Bengal has been moved to Guwahati owing to inadequate security arrangements.

“Saturday blockbuster ‘Boro Match’ will now be played at Guwahati. See you, Mariners,” ‘hosts’ Bagan wrote on ‘X’.

ADVERTISEMENT

The change in venue comes after the Bidhannagar Police, under whose jurisdiction the Salt Lake Stadium falls, cited concerns over inadequate security because of the Gangasagar Mela.

With the derby’s fate shrouded in uncertainty, the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the body managing the ISL, opted to retain the original date while shifting the match to Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

This is the second time in this season that the Calcutta derby has been affected due to security issues.

The Durand Cup group-stage clash on August 18 — the season’s first derby — was abandoned because of the RG Kar protests.

In the first-leg fixture of ISL-XI on October 19, Bagan won 2-0.

Bagan top the ISL-XI points table with 32 points from 14 games. East Bengal are 11th with 14 points from as many games.

Thapa injured

Mohun Bagan midfielder Anirudh Thapa suffered a hamstring injury during Wednesday’s training. He picked up the injury while trying to get past defender Saurabh Bhanwala and left the pitch limping.

Thapa is now doubtful for Saturday and will give coach Jose Molina a reason to worry.

There is good news for East Bengal. Saul Crespo, who pulled his left hamstring at Chennaiyin FC on December, has returned to training. He is, however, ruled out ofthe derby.