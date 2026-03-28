All India Football Federation hopes to hit jackpot as it eyes new commercial partner

The All India Football Federation, headed by Kalyan Chaubey, is all set to get its new commercial partner by Sunday. The choice is between Dream Sports-owned FanCode and Genius Sports.

“The bid evaluation report will be placed before the AIFF Executive Committee, which convenes its meeting on Sunday, March 29, 2026; a decision is expected on the same day,” the AIFF said in a media release on Friday.

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Genius Sports, which has offices in London and New York, has offered to invest $7 million per year for the ISL and the Federation Cup, which is approximately ₹64.5 crore. Fan Code has come up with a bid of ₹36 crore.

Capri Sports placed bids for the commercial rights of the Indian Women’s League (IWL) and the IWL 2.

The bids have been submitted for a 15-year term, with a provision for an additional five-year extension, and the bidder has the right of first refusal. The proposal also includes a five per cent increase in value every year over the duration of the agreement.

That means if Genius Sports gets the green light, Indian football will be richer by around ₹2,130 over the next 20 years.

“We are delighted that Indian football has found an interested bidder with a long-term vision. The clubs can now focus and rest assured of some stability,” Satyanarayan Muthyalu, AIFF deputy secretary general, said.

Genius Sports manages live data, streaming, and integrity services for major leagues like the NFL and Premier League. The federation’s last commercial partner, Football Sports Development Limited, paid ₹50 crore per annum for the commercial rights of the ISL and other AIFF properties for the majority of the 15-year Master Rights Agreement.