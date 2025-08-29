AIFF, FSDL agree to SC-brokered plan for 2025–26 Indian football season

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), on Thursday placed before the Supreme Court a “consensual resolution” regarding the conduct of the Indian football season 2025–26 in which it gave an assurance that the entire process would be completed by October 15.

The decision tentatively brings to an end the row between the AIFF and FSDL which had resulted in a stalemate over the conduct of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The 2025-2026 ISL was put on hold on July 11 due to differences between AIFF and Reliance-owned FSDL over the Masters Rights Agreement besides issues relating to elections and revised constitution of the AIFF in tune with the National Sports Development Code 2011 and the National Sports Governance Act 2025.

A bench of Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Joymalya Bagchi while taking on record the consensual resolution posted the matter for detailed examination on September 1.

The bench also allowed senior advocate Raghenth Basant, appearing for former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia, to file his response to the consensual resolution, so that it can also be considered.

The top court, on August 22, had directed AIFF and FSDL to place before it a consensual resolution.

Pursuant to the direction the AIFF and FSDL held a meeting in Bengaluru on August 25.

The meeting was attended by the senior office-bearers of the AIFF and representatives of FSDL.

According to the resolution, the meeting was held in a spirit of co-operation and with a shared commitment to ensure that “the administration and governance of Indian football is carried out in a manner consistent with the highest standards of transparency, good faith, and in the best interests of the sport and its stakeholders, including clubs, players, and fans.”

Accordingly, in keeping with the observations of the apex court to resolve the differences in the spirit of promoting the cause of the game and the requirements as expressed by the clubs, the meeting focused on the immediate concerns relating to the 2025-26 football season, while also arriving at a long-term solution for the football eco-system in India, the resolution stated.

After extensive discussions, the following resolutions were unanimously agreed and jointly recorded, the written submissions placed before the bench said.

Season opener

To ensure the timely commencement of the football calendar and to maintain competitive continuity, it has been agreed that the 2025–26 season may begin with the Super Cup or another domestic competition directly under AIFF’s control, after an adequate pre-season period.

The Super Cup, being a domestic tournament, is open to clubs across multiple tiers and ensures that the players and clubs remain competitively engaged pending the commencement of the league season.

Transparent process

It will conduct an open, competitive and transparent tender (or equivalent process) for selection of a commercial partner to conduct the ISL in line with global best practices. Such process will be conducted in conformity with the National Sports Development Code 2011, the National Sports Governance Act 2025, the AIFF Constitution, and applicable Fifa/ Asian Football Confederation (AFC) regulations.

The process may be managed by an independent professional firm of repute, such as one of the “Big Four” or an entity of equivalent standing.

The process will be concluded by October 15, 2025, thereby providing certainty to clubs, broadcasters, sponsors, and other stakeholders.

Subject to the consent of the AFC, the new league season can thereafter commence by December 2025.

FSDL’s offer

FSDL, for its part, has agreed to waive its contractual Right of First Negotiation and Right to Match under the Master Rights Agreement dated December 8, 2010 (MRA); and issue a No Objection Certificate to AIFF for the conduct of an open, competitive and transparent tender (or equivalent process).

FSDL confirmed that it shall not object to the exercise of rights in relation to the ISL by any new rights holder (if any) during the subsistence of the MRA.

It has also confirmed that it has duly discharged the July–September quarterly rights fee of ₹12.5 crore under the MRA on August 18, 2025. FSDL also agreed to advance the final tranche of the rights fee of ₹12.5 crore (October–December 2025), if required by AIFF.

“Both parties respectfully submit that this collaborative framework represents a significant step forward in the evolution of Indian football as it ensures that no disruption is caused to the footballing ecosystem, that all stakeholders are given clarity, and that the governance of the sport proceeds in conformity with national and international norms."