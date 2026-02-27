NDA allies in Bihar push review of prohibition law amid enforcement concerns

Smaller allies of the BJP-JDU-helmed NDA in Bihar are increasingly pitching for a review of the state’s stringent prohibition policy, arguing that poor implementation has defeated the law’s objectives.

Union food processing minister Chirag Paswan, who heads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), the third largest constituent of the ruling alliance in Bihar, has emerged as the latest leader to call for a reassessment of the 2016 prohibition law. His remarks are being viewed in political circles as an attempt to gauge public sentiment after the Assembly elections in 2025.

Union MSME minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, leader of the Hindustani Awam Morcha, has also called for a review of the policy, citing deficiencies in enforcement. NDA ally Rashtriya Lok Morcha MLA Madhav Anand has echoed similar concerns.

“If I say anything, it may create a controversy. But I believe this (prohibition) needs to be reviewed. It should be reviewed,” Chirag Paswan said in a recent interview with digital news portal The Print.

He contended that the core objective of the policy was not being achieved, alleging that illicit liquor continues to be widely available in the state. “Even today in Bihar, toxic liquor is available. Toxic liquor is being manufactured. The way it is now being imported from bordering areas — people are literally carrying it in their bags,” Paswan said.

Prohibition was implemented in 2016 by chief minister and JDU president Nitish Kumar and is widely regarded as his flagship initiative. Despite repeated reports of rampant bootlegging and deaths caused by spurious liquor, Nitish has consistently refused to take a relook at the law, maintaining a firm stand against any relaxation of the policy.

Manjhi on Tuesday flagged what he described as a “total failure” of the administration in enforcing prohibition in Bihar and urged Nitish to either review the policy or ensure its strict implementation.

Manjhi’s remarks came against the backdrop of sharp observations by Patna High Court, which recently pulled up the state government, saying citizens’ lives were at risk due to the failure of the state machinery to effectively implement prohibition.

“I want to appeal to Nitish Kumarji with folded hands that it is up to him to review or continue with prohibition, but he should take strict action against the officials responsible for enforcing the law…. Raids should be carried out against corrupt officials who are minting money by allowing illegal sale of alcohol,” Manjhi told reporters. He also underlined that the state exchequer was suffering financial losses due to prohibition.

The renewed calls for a review have surfaced amid repeated attacks by the principal Opposition RJD, which has alleged that prohibition has “completely failed” and that liquor remains freely available across the state. Some RJD leaders have even said they would support the government if it chose to withdraw the policy.

While Nitish has so far remained silent on the fresh demands from NDA allies, deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Sinha on Wednesday ruled out any review, asserting that the government was committed to strict enforcement. Sinha has already sparked controversy by promising a crackdown on the sale of meat and fish near religious and educational institutions, claiming they violate the “spirit of purity” and lead to “violent tendencies” among children.

“Everybody had resolved to ensure liquor prohibition in the state. If there are loopholes in its implementation, people should come up with suggestions to fix them. The government is fully committed to enforcing prohibition in the state,” Sinha said, responding to claims by an RJD leader that he could get alcohol delivered inside the Assembly premises to demonstrate that the law existed only on paper.