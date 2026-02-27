Jammu and Kashmir tighten grip on Ranji Trophy final as Auqib Nabi rattles Karnataka

The batsmen pulled off their task and then Jammu and Kashmir’s strong bowling attack ensured they stepped up. At the end of Day III of this Ranji Trophy final in Hubballi, it’s J&K who find themselves in a strong position.

Standout pacer Auqib Nabi produced an excellent opening spell to dismantle Karnataka’s top order as J&K stay confident about a historic maiden Ranji crown, having reduced the opponents to 220/5 at Stumps on Thursday.

J&K were all out on the third day, finishing at 584 after resuming at 527/6. India pacer Prasidh Krishna took 5/98 for Karnataka.

But then, the 29-year-old Auqib tore through the top order with figures of 3/32 in 14 overs, bowling nine overs on the trot in a relentless first spell that left some of the well-known names of Indian cricket rattled.

He drew first blood, removing India’s Test opener KL Rahul.

Auqib then struck twice in as many balls to put Karnataka in more trouble. First, he removed Karun Nair, another player withe India experience, with an unplayable delivery that angled in and darted away after pitching to knock over the top of off-stump. And then, the promising Ravichandran Smaran off the next delivery.

The pacer has been one of the best performers for J&K right through their Ranji campaign, and the day’s haul took his season’s tally to 58 wickets, just one shy of Uttarakhand spinner Mayank Mishra’s 59 scalps.

Senior pro Mayank Agarwal (130 batting) consolidated in the final session with resolute defensive technique to keep J&K waiting. He also rode his luck, surviving a chance when he was dropped on 124.

Despite the former captain’s resistance, Karnataka were still trailing by 364 runs at Stumps and need another 165 runs to avoid a follow-on.

However, Mayank’s pr­esence in the middle just somehow keeps Karnataka afloat in the contest. Giving Mayank company is Kruthik Krishna (27 batting), with the pair having added 58 so far in their sixth-wicket stand in 20.4 overs.

Headbutt incident

J&K captain Paras Dogra looked to take the sting out of the headbutting incident on Wednesday, after he rammed his helmet into that of a Karnataka fielder following a heated exchange on Day II of the final.

Dogra charged at KV Aneesh after the pair traded barbs, prompting Mayank and the umpires to come in to defuse the situation.

“I don’t get angry. It happens sometimes,” Dogra told the broadcasters before the start of play on Thursday. “I felt angry for a second, but then I was fine.”

Brief scores: J&K 584 (Prasidh Krishna 5/98). Karnataka 220/5 (Mayank Agarwal 130 batting; Auqib Nabi 3/32). At Stumps, Day III.

Written with PTI inputs