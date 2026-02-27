MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 27 February 2026

Hardik Pandya reflects on match winning fifty after India beat Zimbabwe

All rounder says he focused on timing over power while captain urges sharper bowling before must win clash against West Indies

Sudipto Gupta Published 27.02.26, 07:48 AM
Hardik Pandya plays a shot during India's match against Zimbabwe, in Chennai on Thursday.

Hardik Pandya plays a shot during India's match against Zimbabwe, in Chennai on Thursday. PTI

“A win is a win,” declared Suryakumar Yadav af­ter India’s 72-run victory over Zimbabwe in the crunch Super Eight game on Thursday.

One could sense the element of relief in such an observation, given the pressure situation India, co-hosts of the T20 World Cup, found themselves in.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the India batters had an excellent outing, the bowlers found it a bit rough with Brian Bennett hammering them in his innings of 97 not out off 59 balls.

Surya agreed that his bowlers could have done better. “We wanted to leave everything behind, the last game, the group stage. There were contributions from all the batters and that was heartening to see. We could have been more clinical with the ball, but a win is a win... We could have been smarter (with the ball). When we are in such situations, we need to be courageous,” the skipper said.

The job isn’t over though. India need to cross the West Indies hurdle at Eden Gardens on Sunday to secure a berth
in the semi-finals.

“We need to tighten our screws ahead of the West Indies game,” Surya said.

The plans for the next match? “When we reach Kolkata, we will think of the plans,” the captain said.

Hardik Pandya, the Player of the Match for his innings of 50 not out off 23 balls, revealed how he tweaked his approach a bit to find success.

“Pretty happy... It sounds like a 23-ball fifty, but I had to reassess. I was trying too hard, I was trying to hit the ball too hard. Then I realised I could time the ball as well. So I did that,” the all-rounder said.

He also enjoyed his bowling, starting off the proceedings along with Arshdeep Singh. “I like bowling with the new ball. I can bowl the inswing and outswing.”

Hardik bowled three overs in the game. Not wanting to miss out on the fourth, he completed his task on the practice pitch after the game.

RELATED TOPICS

Hardik Pandya T20 World Cup 2026 India Vs Zimbabwe
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan conducts airstrikes in Kabul and Afghan provinces after cross-border clash

Pakistan's government, which had described last Sunday's airstrikes as an attack on militants harboured in the area, described Thursday's Afghan attack as unprovoked, and dismissed claims that army posts had been captured
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre, with Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Thursday.
Quote left Quote right

Gaza Peace Plan has opened a pathway towards peace. India has extended its full support

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT