Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for Lanka tour, Tilak Varma to lead India A side

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been named in a 15-member India A squad for next month’s one-day tri-series in Sri Lanka.

Tilak Varma will lead the side with Riyan Parag as vice-captain in the tournament, which will also feature Afghanistan.

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The A-team call-up for the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi was on the cards since he announced himself on the big stage in IPL 2025 with a sensataional 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans.

As a member of India’s U-19 World Cup-winning squad earlier this year, the wonder kid smashed a sensational 175 in the final against England. Sooryavanshi has continued his fine run in this edition of the IPL too, aggregating 440 runs from 11 innings so far at a strike-rate of 236.56. This also includes 40 sixes, the maximum this season.

The A squad also features notable performers from the ongoing IPL, including Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Anshul Kamboj and Suryansh Shedge.

Tilak & Co. will face Sri Lanka A in the opening game of the tri-series on June 9. The final is scheduled for June 21.

After the tri-series, India A will also play two red-ball matches against Sri Lanka A, the squad for which will be announced later.