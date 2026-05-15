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regular-article-logo Friday, 15 May 2026

Overton blow rocks Chennai Super Kings before crucial Lucknow Super Giants game

The England all-rounder had been bowling well, having taken 14 wickets from 10 games. But now, Chennai will have to redraw strategies

Our Bureau Published 15.05.26, 10:45 AM
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Three wins on the trot and looking good for a few more, Chennai Super Kings’ push for a playoffs berth was getting just the right kind of momentum. On Friday, they face Lucknow Super Giants, a team already eliminated from the race, and so the stage was perfectly set for Chennai.

However, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side has slipped into a crisis, with Jamie Overton being ruled out of the remaining matches with a thigh injury. The England all-rounder had been bowling well, having taken 14 wickets from 10 games. But now, Chennai will have to redraw strategies.

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The five-time champions have signed South African all-rounder Dian Forrester as a replacement.

Chennai’s batting has seen a resurgence to relevance with Urvil Patel slamming the joint-fastest IPL fifty the other day. Sanju Samson and Gaikwad, though not in
red-hot form, are not out of it either.

Lucknow, though they will be playing at home, will need to fish for motivation. They have had a nightmarish season, with captain Rishabh Pant being the biggest
disappointment. But with nothing to lose, they might surprise Chennai.

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Indian Premier League (IPL) Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
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