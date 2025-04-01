Telangana CM orders inquiry into Sunrisers Hyderabad's 'blackmail' charges against state cricket body

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday ordered an inquiry into Sunrisers Hyderabad seeking intervention of cricket governing bodies to halt the recurring “blackmailing tactics” by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), official sources said on Monday.

The state unit, however, denied all all such charges by the franchise.

In a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council, Sunrisers Hyderabad alleged that the HCA was "threatening" the franchise, primarily for more complimentary tickets (free passes).

“I write with serious concern regarding the ongoing developments with the HCA and their repeated blackmailing tactics towards the Sunrises Hyderabad franchise,” a top SRH official wrote in the mail.

“This issue has been recurring, and I believe it requires immediate attention from the BCCI and the IPL governing body,” he added. The official, who belongs to the top echelons of SRH, said the franchise needs a clarity on the distribution of the complimentary passes to the association, which is generally pegged at 5 percent of the total number.

The franchise also stated that it would consider shifting its home matches to another state if the issue persisted.

Meanwhile, HCA president A Jagan Mohan Rao denied all allegations, saying that no such demands were made to the franchise.