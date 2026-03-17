Karnataka State Cricket Association receives green signal for IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium

The Karnataka State Cricket Association has received official clearance from the government of Karnataka to host IPL matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The stadium will host the opening match of the season between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28.

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A committee, appointed by Karnataka’s home minister, conducted a thorough review of the stadium on Friday. The daylong audit involved several checks for structural compliance as well as measures taken to enhance crowd control around the venue, following last season’s victory celebrations gone wrong.

On Monday, the final nod was given following a meeting between the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) officials, RCB’s top brass as well as members of the expert committee, chaired by G. Maheshwar Rao.

“We are pleased to inform that a meeting was held earlier today at Vidhana Soudha under the chairmanship of the Home Minister of Karnataka, Dr. G. Parameshwar, with the Expert Committee and representatives of KSCA, RCB and DNA. During the meeting, the Expert Committee presented its report outlining the preparedness and compliance measures undertaken at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium,” the KSCA stated in a media release on Monday.

“Based on the recommendations of the Expert Committee and after reviewing the arrangements in detail, the Home Minister has formally accorded approval for the conduct of the upcoming IPL matches at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru,” added the release.

The Chinnaswamy will host five home games, while two others will be played in Raipur, as per a pre-arranged agreement between the franchise and the Chhattisgarh government. One playoff game and the final are also scheduled at the Chinnaswamy.

“KSCA looks forward to extending full cooperation and support to RCB in hosting the upcoming IPL matches in a safe, well-coordinated and professionally managed manner, ensuring a memorable experience for cricket lovers and the sporting community,” the release said.

The stadium will now officially be handed over to RCB and their event management partners. RCB’s ticket sales are set to begin later this week.