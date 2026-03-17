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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 17 March 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders hope for positivity from Matheesha Pathirana in upcoming IPL

The Sri Lanka pacer’s availability will come as a huge relief after Harshit Rana was ruled out following a knee surgery. He is expected to be out for at least another couple of months and made an appearance on crutches during the BCCI Naman Awards in New Delhi on Sunday

Our Bureau Published 17.03.26, 11:04 AM
Varun Chakravarthy and (right) Washington Sundar with Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin in Chennai. “Memorable moments with our spin twins...,” Stalinposted on X on Monday. (PTI picture)

Varun Chakravarthy and (right) Washington Sundar with Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin in Chennai. “Memorable moments with our spin twins...,” Stalinposted on X on Monday. (PTI picture)

Matheesha Pathirana is likely to be available for Kolkata Knight Riders at some stage during IPL 2026.

The Sri Lanka pacer’s availability will come as a huge relief after Harshit Rana was ruled out following a knee surgery. He is expected to be out for at least another couple of months and made an appearance on crutches during the BCCI Naman Awards in New Delhi on Sunday.

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Pathirana suffered an injury while playing for Sri Lanka during the recently concluded T20 World Cup. The pacer had taken two wickets in three matches with an economy of 6.05 before being sidelined.

His manager posted a picture of the pacer in the KKR jersey on social media on Monday. It is understood that he is in the final lap of recovery and is expected to play in the second half of the IPL. The three-time champions acquired Pathirana for
18 crore at the auction in December.

KKR also have Akash Deep in their ranks besides Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani. Replacing Rana could still be a challenge for the team as they prepare for the new season.

The Knights lost Banglade­sh pacer Mustafizur Rahman after the BCCI asked the franchise to release him from the squad. KKR got Mustafizur for 9.2 crore after a bidding battle with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

It was also learnt that KKR will not be seeking a replacement for Rana since they have enough pace bowling options.

The IPL starts on March 28 and KKR open against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede on March 29.

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