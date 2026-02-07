MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
USA choose to field against India in Mumbai; Siraj in, Bumrah and Samson sit out

USA won the toss and opted to bowl first in Mumbai as India rested Bumrah and Samson, bringing Mohammed Siraj into the XI

Our Web Desk Published 07.02.26, 06:52 PM
T20 World Cup trophy

T20 World Cup trophy File picture

United States of America skipper Monank Patel won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the their T20 World Cup opening game at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

India will not field pace ace Jasprit Bumrah in the match as he is unwell, with Mohammed Siraj coming into the playing XI. All-rounder Washington Sundar and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson have also been left out of the XI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have Washi (Washington Sundar) missing out, Sanju (Samson) missing out. Unfortunately Bumrah is not well so Siraj is playing," said India skipper Suryakumar Yadav at the toss.

"We were looking to bat first. Wicket looks good, there is wind around so we don't expect dew. It's alive even before the game starts and I am sure it is going to be even better," he added.

Teams India: Ishan Kishan (w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy.

USA: Saiteja Mukkamalla, Andries Gous (wk), Monank Patel (c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan. PTI AM AM KHS

