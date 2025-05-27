T Dilip retained as fielding coach for England tour after BCCI fails to find replacement

The BCCI has decided to reappoint T Dilip as the team's fielding coach for the upcoming tour of England after failing to zero in on a suitable replacement.

The BCCI had decided to part ways with Dilip, along with assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, last month in a coaching staff rejig following India's poor outing in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia.

"Dilip is a good coach, who served the team well for over three years (from 2021). He knows most of these cricketers very closely. So, to have him on board for a big series (vs England) will do the team only good," a source close to the development told PTI.

The BCCI was very keen to rope in a foreign name as the new fielding coach but the governing body could not do it at the required time.

"So, there is no point in bringing in a fresh name at this stage, and Dilip is very popular with players too," he added.

During his earlier stint, Dilip had earlier introduced some populist measures such as giving medals for the best fielder on a match day or bringing in some legendary figures to distribute those medals.

Gill, Sudharsan in doubt for warm-up =========================== Newly-appointed Test skipper Shubhman Gill and reserve batter B Sai Sudharsan could miss India A's second four-day game against England Lions, beginning on June 6.

They are part of Gujarat Titans. If GT qualify for the final, which is scheduled on June 3 at Ahmedabad, it will be tough for both Gill and Sudharshan to join the India A ahead of the the match.

Moreover, they will have to quickly adapt to different conditions in England to the red-ball format.

They have always been scheduled to miss the first India A four-day game, starting against the Lions on May 30.

India A will be coached by former India player Hrishikesh Kanitkar and he will be assisted by Ryan ten Doeschate (batting) and Troy Cooley (bowling).

