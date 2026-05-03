PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Punjab Kings wary of Gujarat Titans challenge in Ahmedabad

One win or one loss often makes a big impact in the IPL universe. While a win can transform a team’s campaign, a loss has the power to derail even the strongest team.

Punjab Kings, who suffered their first defeat of the season in their last game, against Rajasthan Royals, will now have to be on high alert in their coming matches to ensure that their smooth-sailing ship doesn’t hit a hidden iceberg. Their first test is on Sunday, when they take on Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

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It sounds odd, more so because Punjab played almost flawlessly till their defeat to the Royals. But it’s a fact that now they will be under a weird pressure because psychologically they might be over-conscious to avoid another setback. With six wins in their bag, Punjab need two more victories to seal a playoffs berth. That too will be playing on their mind.

Besides expectations of their own, Punjab will be aware of the Titans’ current form. Shubman Gill’s boys are coming off back-to-back victories and so will have confidence in their stride.

The match can also be seen as a contest between Punjab’s batting and the Titans’ bowling. While Punjab have flown high with the explosive opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, the Titans have variety in their attack with Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan leading the pack.

Talking of concerns, Punjab will want their bowlers, especially Arshdeep Singh, to do better on Sunday. The left-arm seamer leaked 68 runs in four overs against the Royals. The Titans, on the other hand, will hope their batters add more power and fluency to their craft. They bat well, but appear conservative at times.