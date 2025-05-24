Sudharsan takes guard for 'top-two' push: Excited for India A, but IPL remains first priority

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan is having a dream run in IPL 2025. The Orange Cap holder with 638 runs in 13 innings is now focused on the side finishing in the top two in the standings.

Having already been included in the A squad for England, he is in the reckoning for a call-up to the India squad for the England Test tour. But Sudharsan doesn’t want to lose focus.

“Right now, the most important thing is to finish in the top two, so that we get an extra opportunity (of playing in Qualifier 2), if at all we need,” Sudharsan said on Thursday.

“The focus is more on that. Obviously, there are a lot of experiences and learnings in these 13 games (we have played). So, we keep on filling the gaps wherever we feel like, and we will be ready for the playoffs.”

The elegant left-hander has prior experience of playing in English conditions, having represented Surrey.

“Mentally, we will have to be switched on for the IPL first. Once that story is over, then we can probably think about the India ‘A’ story. But definitely, happy for that

opportunity, and I think I would have a great time there,” said Sudharsan.

The Titans’ middle order was tested to the hilt on Thursday, after their top-3 batters largely contributed to their glorious run in the tournament. Despite a spirited effort from Shahrukh Khan (57 off 29) and Sherfane Rutherford, who shared an 89-run stand, they fell short by 33 runs against LSG.

“I think the IPL is that kind of league where you can’t experiment, even if you qualify early in the tournament. So I don’t think you can try a lot of different things in the middle order.

“Things went well for all three batters at the top, so they didn’t get many opportunities to play in the first half of the tournament,” Sudharsan said.

“But I feel the middle order has done pretty well because even in the first 6-7 games, Sherfane stepped up and scored many runs in the middle order, changing games for us.

“Even in Mumbai, he changed the course of the game. Even Shahrukh got an opportunity today (Thursday) to showcase his talent. I feel the middle order is on course as well. I don’t think there is any gap or issue in the middle order.”

Sudharsan had earlier attributed the changes in his approach to growing belief and mental freedom. “I’ve started to believe a bit more,” he said. “I have expanded my batting, explored my batting; mentally I’m a bit more free and expressive.”