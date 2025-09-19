Sri Lanka’s Dunith Wellalage learns of father’s death after being hit for five sixes in Asia Cup clash

Sri Lanka cricketer Dunith Wellalage’s father, Suranga Wellalage, passed away due to a heart attack while the all-rounder was playing in the Asia Cup 2025 match against Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The news reached him after the conclusion of the game, with head coach Sanath Jayasuriya seen consoling the player on the field in a video circulating on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clip shows Jayasuriya putting an arm around Wellalage as he breaks the news, moments after Sri Lanka sealed victory in their final Group B fixture.

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Russel Arnold, speaking on Sony Sports Network, confirmed the development during commentary.

"Dunith Wellalage's father, Suranga, passed away just a while ago. He played a bit of cricket too. You know how big our school cricket scene is. He captained Prince of Wales College when I captained my school, St Peter's," Arnold said.

"Quite sad to hear that. The news was broken to Dunith just a while ago. And our condolences to the family. The celebrations will be muted. The team is a tight place, the dressing room. Hopefully, this bonds them and helps them go on and do well in the Super 4 stage," he added.

On the field, it was a tough outing for Dunith Wellalage. The left-arm spinner conceded 49 runs in four overs and took one wicket.

Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi took him apart with five sixes in a single over, scoring 60 off 22 balls. Despite Nabi’s assault, Sri Lanka emerged victorious, ending Afghanistan’s hopes of progressing further in the tournament.

The tragedy also reached Nabi, who appeared shocked when reporters informed him that Wellalage had lost his father during the game.

"Wellalage's father passed away," one reporter told him in a video. "By heart attack, just during mid-break of the match."

Nabi later expressed his grief on social media, writing on X: "Heartfelt condolences to Dunith Wellalage and his family on the loss of his beloved father. Stay strong Brother."