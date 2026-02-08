Sri Lanka start T20 World Cup campaign with 20-run win over Ireland

Tournament co-hosts Sri Lanka started their T20 World Cup campaign with a 20-run win over Ireland at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, Kamindu Mendis produced a scintillating 19-ball 44, while Kusal Mendis remained unbeaten with a half-century to lift Sri Lanka to 163 for six after a slow start. A few dropped catches by Ireland also helped the hosts.

In response, Ireland were all out for 143 in 19.5 overs. Ross Adair scored 34 off 23 balls and Harry Tector made 40 off 34 deliveries. Maheesh Theekshana (3/23 in 4 overs) and Wanindu Hasaranga (3/25 in 4 overs) played key roles with the ball for Sri Lanka.

Ireland lost skipper Paul Stirling (6) in the fourth over when the team score was 24. Ross Adair, however, looked in touch, hitting boundaries to reach 29 off 16 balls as Ireland ended the power play at 45 for one.

“Stirling was dropped by Kusal Mendis on 1, but he could not capitalise on the life offered to him and was bowled by a fine yorker from Maheesh Theekshana,” the report said.

Sri Lanka then struck with the wicket of Adair, bowled by Hasaranga’s excellent googly in his first over. Harry Tector held the innings together, taking Ireland to 72 for two at the halfway mark.

Hasaranga struck again in the 16th over to dismiss Tector, after which Ireland’s innings collapsed.

Earlier, Kusal Mendis made 56 off 43 balls, hitting five boundaries and sharing a 67-run partnership with Kamindu Mendis, who scored four fours and two sixes. Their effort lifted Sri Lanka from 86 for four in the 14th over.

Ireland’s decision to field first seemed effective initially, picking up opener Kamil Mishara (14) and restricting Sri Lanka to 28 runs in the first four overs.

Mishara, dropped once, was later dismissed by Mark Adair with a slower delivery that went straight to mid-off.

Pathum Nissanka, Mishara’s opening partner, made 24 off 23 balls before being dismissed by spinner George Dockrell, who struck twice, including Pavan Rathnayake, leaving Sri Lanka at 68 for three in the 11th over.

“Kusal Mendis collected three fours against Barry McCarthy (2/40 in 3 overs) in the sixth over to help Sri Lanka reach an impressive 50 for one at the end of power play,” the report added.

Kamindu and Kusal’s partnership revived Sri Lanka, taking the score past 160 with attacking cricket.