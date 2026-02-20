MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Shivam Dube form boost with match winning knock shows growing game awareness

All rounder credits improved game awareness and IPL experience for adapting to conditions and handling pace variations under pressure

Sayak Banerjee Published 20.02.26, 08:20 AM
Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube PTI file picture

Power-hitters don’t need to just swing the bat wildly during the Powerplay or at the death overs in T20 cricket. Playing according to the situation sometimes assumes far bigger significance even in the sport’s shortest format.

That’s something Shivam Dube seems to have understood well. Against the Netherlands here on Wednesday, his 31-ball 66 going in to bat at No. 5, with the team score reading 69/3, was a statement of his batsmanship. He had also made a 17-ball 27 against Pakistan on a challenging pitch in Colombo.

“That Motera pitch wasn’t really a belter. Hitting through the line wasn’t easy on that surface, so Shivam took his time. He needed to be patient early on batting on that wicket. He did exactly so and got the rewards, which only reflects how capable he is
now to adapt to the conditions and the match situation,” Dube’s personal coach Satish Samant told The Telegraph from Mumbai.

Dube agreed that his game has become “smarter”.

“I have become a little smarter in that situation. I know that, ‘Yes, this bowler can come to me with this ball. These are his strengths.’ I think the fast bowler can bowl short to me or the slower one as well, but I’ve worked really hard towards all those things and yes, now I’m getting better. Game awareness is very important because if you know that the bowler can bowl you this or that ball, you’ll be ready for it. So yes, it has got much better from my side,” Dube said on Wednesday.

Dube also said that spending four seasons at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since IPL 2022 has helped him sharpen up his game against the short ball.

