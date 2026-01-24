Skipper Suryakumar Yadav hails Ishan Kishan blitz as India ride ‘happy’ vibe

From 6/2 in the second over to 209/3 in 15.2 overs. The architects of that transformation were Ishan Kishan (76 off 32 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (82 not out off 37 balls).

After India’s seven-wicket win over New Zealand in Raipur on Friday, captain Surya was effusive in his praise for Ishan. “I don’t know what Ishan had in the afternoon for lunch, but I have never seen someone batting that way at 6 for 2 and ending the Powerplay on 60-odd. But that’s what we want for our batters, to be able to express themselves,” he said.

The even better story of the win was the skipper getting back among runs after a long time. Surya knew a good innings was just around the corner. “I’ve been batting

well in the nets, had a good break, and had a good practice session before the game too,” he said.

Overall, the Indian camp is happy with how team is playing ahead of the T20 World Cup. “I am really enjoying what’s happening right now. The mood is happy in the camp and I want to keep them in that space.”