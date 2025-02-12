MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 12 February 2025

Shubman Gill's century lead act in India's 142-run victory over England in final ODI

Gill's 112 off 102 balls led India to an imposing 356, and England could only manage 214

PTI Published 12.02.25, 08:30 PM
India’s Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the third One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and England, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.

India’s Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the third One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and England, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. PTI

Shubman Gill's hundred was the lead act in India's 142-run victory over England in the third and final ODI, which also helped the hosts sweep the series 3-0 here on Wednesday.

Gill's 112 off 102 balls led India to an imposing 356, and England could only manage 214.

ADVERTISEMENT

For India, pacers Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya were main wicket-takers.

Also Read

Brief Scores: India 356 all out in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 112, Virat Kohli 52, Shreyas Iyer 78, Adil Rashid 4/64) beat England: 214 in 34.2 overs (Tom Banton 38; Arshdeep Singh 2/33, Harshit Rana 2/31, Axar Patel 2/22)

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Shubman Gill ODI
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump again says interest rates should be 'lowered' to go 'hand-in-hand' with his tariffs

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told US lawmakers on Tuesday the Fed was in no rush to cut its short-term interest rate again given an economy that is strong overall
Supreme Court of India.
Quote left Quote right

People are not willing to work as they are getting free money. Creating class of parasites

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT