Anvay Dravid follows family legacy with India U-19 selection for Sri Lanka tour

Anvay Dravid, the son of former Indian cricketer and head coach Rahul Dravid, has been selected for India’s Under-19 team for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, which is set to commence on July 4.

The junior selection committee, led by S Sharath, has revealed the teams for the upcoming series, which includes three ODIs and two multi-day matches. Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan will captain both teams, with Anvay included in the white-ball squad.

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Anvay has earned his place in the one-day team as one of the two wicket-keepers, sharing this position with Rajat Baghel. In the multi-day matches, the wicket-keeping duties will be undertaken by Manav Krishna and Aryan Sandesh Sakpal.

Anvay on the rise

At just 17, Anvay is already establishing a name for himself—he captained the Karnataka U-19 team to the quarterfinals in the recent Vinoo Mankad Trophy, amassing 220 runs across six matches with an average of 55. His standout performance included an unbeaten 82, demonstrating his significant potential when under pressure.

Dravids continue to shine on national stage

The Dravid name has been synonymous with Indian cricket for many years. Rahul Dravid, who is Anvay's father, had a remarkable playing career and later became the head coach of the senior national team. He also led the India U-19 team during his playing career.

Anvay's older brother, Samit, represented India U-19 in a match against Australia in 2024. As Anvay begins to make his mark, the family's ongoing involvement in the junior cricket setup adds a significant layer of inspiration and legacy to his journey.