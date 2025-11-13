Shane Watson joins Kolkata Knight Riders as assistant coach ahead of IPL 2026 season

Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday announced the appointment of former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson as assistant coach for the 2026 edition of the TATA Indian Premier League.

Venky Mysore, CEO of Kolkata Knight Riders, said the franchise was “thrilled” to welcome Watson.

“His experience as a player and coach at the highest level will add immense value to our team culture and preparation. His understanding of the T20 format is world-class,” Mysore said.

Watson said joining KKR was “a great honour”.

“I’ve always admired the passion of KKR fans and the team’s commitment to excellence. I’m eager to work closely with the coaching group and players to help bring another title to Kolkata,” he said.

The former Australian all-rounder has previously worked as assistant coach for Delhi Capitals under Ricky Ponting will now join the new coaching unit led by Abhishek Nayar.

Watson, one of the most accomplished all-rounders of his generation, represented Australia in 59 Tests, 190 ODIs and 58 T20Is, scoring more than 10,000 international runs and taking over 280 wickets across formats.

He was part of Australia’s 2007 and 2015 World Cup-winning squads and enjoyed a successful IPL career from 2008 to 2020, playing 145 matches and hitting four centuries for three IPL teams, i.e., Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings.

After retiring, Watson moved into coaching and mentorship roles in T20 leagues around the world.

KKR, three-time IPL champions with titles in 2012, 2014 and 2024, said Watson’s addition strengthens their strategic core as they prepare for the 2026 season.