KKR brings in Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani for IPL 2026 campaign

The 6 ft 8” right-arm quick has emerged as one of Zimbabwe’s leading pace bowlers in the shortest format, known for his steep bounce and ability to strike in key phases of the innings

Published 13.03.26, 07:31 PM
Blessing Muzarabani

KKR have signed Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani for the upcoming TATA IPL 2026 season after the bowler withdrew from his contract with Islamabad United for the Pakistan Super League 2026 season.

The 6 ft 8” right-arm quick has emerged as one of Zimbabwe’s leading pace bowlers in the shortest format, known for his steep bounce and ability to strike in key phases of the innings.

Muzarabani brings significant T20 experience, having claimed over 90 wickets in more than 80 T20 Internationals at an average of around 21, with best figures of 3/8. His pace and consistency across global leagues and international cricket add further depth to KKR’s pace attack heading into the season.

IPL 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
