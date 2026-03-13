PM Narendra Modi to address Brigade Parade Ground rally in Kolkata, launch key projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Calcutta on Saturday to address a meeting at Brigade Parade Ground and launch a host of government projects.

Here is what we need to know about the much-publicised show in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

What: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to be at Brigade Parade Ground for two events — a public meeting and the launch of a host of central government

projects.

When: March 14, Saturday

PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects related to road infrastructure, railways, port and shipping.

A political rally will be the last leg of the BJP’s Parivartan Yatra, started by state BJP leaders travelling to several pockets of Bengal. Party leaders in Calcutta said the Parivartan Yatra represented a campaign for change, justice, and development.

Roads to avoid

Police said there will be no restriction on the movement of vehicles around Brigade Parade Ground except immediately before and during the time the Prime Minister travels by road.

Modi’s convoy will cross Kidderpore Road to and from the helipad and the meeting venue.

Traffic may be regulated on Lover’s Lane, Casuarina Avenue, Dufferin Road and Queen’s Way before and during the “VIP movement”.

Rally vehicles

Police said they were expecting rally vehicles from the city and the districts.

BJP activists are also expected to reach the city by train. “If people start walking from Sealdah station and Howrah station to the meeting venue, we will regulate the traffic accordingly,” a police officer said.

Parking slots

The police said there will be arrangements to park vehicles along the Maidan.

Police arrangements

According to sources, a multi-layered security system will be implemented around the meeting venue. This will involve personnel from the state police’s directorate of security, Kolkata Police, and the Special Protection Group.

“People entering the venue will be frisked and will not be allowed beyond a point to ensure physical distance between the crowd and the VIP,” an officer said.