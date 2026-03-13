Jaishankar speaks with Iranian FM again, India pushes safe passage for ships near Strait Of Hormuz

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Thursday night as India stepped up efforts to secure safe passage for more than two dozen Indian-flagged merchant vessels currently stationed on either side of the Strait of Hormuz.

This was the fourth conversation between the two foreign ministers since the West Asia crisis began. Jaishankar and Araghchi first spoke on February 28, soon after the US and Israel launched the attack on Iran that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

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They spoke again on March 5 and March 10 before Thursday night’s call. "Had another conversation with Iranian FM @araghchi yesterday night. Discussed bilateral matters as also BRICS related issues," the external affairs minister said on social media.

Also Read External affairs minister Jaishankar speaks to Iran foreign minister Araghchi on West Asia conflict

The latest phone call came as India increased diplomatic outreach to ensure safe movement for Indian merchant ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

The key shipping route has seen disruptions after Tehran partially blocked it following the escalation in its conflict with the US and Israel.

Global oil and gas prices have climbed after Iran moved to restrict the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow channel between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) shipments.

An Iranian readout of the conversation said Araghchi briefed Jaishankar on the situation "resulting from the aggressions and crimes" committed by the US and Israel against Iran and the impact on regional and global stability.

It said the Iranian foreign minister emphasised Tehran’s determination to exercise the "legitimate right to self-defence".

"Araghchi emphasised the need for international and regional forums and organisations to condemn military aggression against Iran," the readout said.

"Referring to the importance of the role and position of BRICS as a forum for developing multilateral cooperation, he considered it essential for this institution to play a constructive role at the current juncture to support stability and security in the region and the world," it added.

It said Araghchi also stressed the importance of finding ways to strengthen stability and a sustainable security environment in the region, calling it a "collective need".

At an inter-ministerial media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has asked all sides to return to diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the conflict as soon as possible.

We are also talking to BRICS member states so that a consensus evolves on this issue, he said.