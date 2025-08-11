Shami’s Duleep return to test his fitness, decide fate of possible India Test comeback

Before India’s squad for the recently-concluded England tour got finalised, Mohammed Shami had been practising with the ball that’s white on one side and red on the other. He did so in several of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s training sessions during this year’s IPL.

A few experts, even during their television commentary, had said that was one way of preparing for the England tour, as it further helps in seam positioning. But a day or two ahead of the selection committee meeting, Shami was ruled out because of fitness concerns.

The buzz then was, will Shami be seen again bowling with the red ball? Since his return from the knee injury which had sidelined him after the 2023 ODI World Cup final, Shami has featured in just one red-ball game: the Bengal-Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy clash in Indore last November.

However, that Shami, turning 35 next month, has been named in the East Zone squad for this season’s Duleep Trophy implies he is set for his second first-class appearance since that Ranji game in Indore, which had also marked his return to competitive cricket following the injury hiatus.

According to sources close to Shami and in the BCCI, the pacer “will play” in the Duleep games, beginning on August 28. East Zone begin their campaign in the quarter-final clash against North Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence ground in Bengaluru.

Assuming Shami will be a part of the East Zone XI in that game, his performances there could go a fair way in indicating if his prospects of a Test return remain or not. If East Zone don’t progress further, the quarter final against North Zone will be Shami’s last chance in the competition to make a statement to the team management and the national selectors.

“In all probability, Shami will be playing the first game. He’s busy with his preparation too at his academy back home (in Amroha). He’s getting ready,” a source close to the pacer said.

According to a BCCI insider, “If Shami comes up with an impact-making performance against North Zone, the selectors will certainly take notice because his quality cannot be ruled out.

“But what we need to see is whether he’ll play even if East Zone clear the quarter-final stage and continue to make progress. Will his body permit, given his dodgy knee and hamstring? “In the Ranji game, he used to bowl three-four overs in a spell and go off the ground. So, whether his body can take the rigours of a multi-day game goes on and on to be a tricky question.”

Crucial wickets in Duleep should lead to his name being discussed once before the squad for the two Tests against the Windies — beginning on October 2 — is finalised.

But both the team management as well as the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel seem more interested in a fast bowler “who still has seven to eight years of cricket left in him rather than someone who will be 35 soon.”

“Yes, how Shami fares in this Duleep Trophy will present a clearer picture of the prospects of his Test comeback. But one also needs to know if Shami himself is keen on making a comeback in the longest format,” a Board official stated.

“First of all, he wasn’t dropped because of form. Fitness issues are the only reason why he couldn’t travel to England.

“After missing the last tour of Australia, his presence was pretty much needed for the England series. The selectors had also spoken to him before finalising the squad, but he didn’t sound too confident. That much-needed assurance from him was missing.

“Besides, age is not on Shami’s side. The preference, thus, will be someone who still has seven-eight years of cricket left in him rather than an individual who’ll be turning 35 soon,” the official elaborated.

Unless the people who matter in Indian cricket are convinced about Shami’s fitness, uncertainties remain over his Test return, though Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to play all four home Tests this season.

Shami was named among the 50-member Bengal probables for the season as well. But none from Bengal seems to have any clue as to when or whether at all Shami will be available.

Making his India return earlier in January during the home T20Is against England, followed by a successful Champions Trophy campaign in Dubai, Shami’s last competitive appearance was the Sunrisers’ May 2 game against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Though his performances in limited-overs for India have been decent, his chances of featuring in the Asia Cup squad are “remote”.